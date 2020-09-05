Teacher’s Day 2020: An Evolution in the teaching techniques and opportunity for the personal growth of the teachers

Conducting Webinar and Tech Capsules Online to students, teachers so as to give an exposure to new trends to the stakeholders via an Interactive Webinar and Panel Discussions. (Representational image: Reuters)

By Rajeev Tiwari and Anurag Gupta

COVID19 has unexpectedly led to a tough time for People, Companies, Businesses across the globe. But it is just another test of the strong resoluteness and unwavering attitude of human beings of not losing the hope even in the most adverse times, and a testimonial to the firm desire in our quest to find a tangible working solution in the most adverse conditions. If simply put, it is an eye opener for the world to see how mankind can stay strong even during the worst of times and walk towards the path of light when all they can find is darkness.

COVID19 has proven once again that the Teacher Community can fight all odds so as to deliver the best in class teaching methodology to their beloved students. They are willing to walk that extra mile to ensure that their students don’t suffer a loss even during a situation which has led half the world into trauma. So first of all, a Grand Salute to every Teacher in the World.

In India, around March-April 2020 every student, parents were worried that how the education of the students will proceed in these tough times, but the Teaching community was very quick to adopt a blend of Digital Technologies and give it a personalized touch so as to deliver the best in class education to the students. They made sure they adapted all the necessary strategies and techniques which would not only be helpful for the students but also be a method that can be followed even when things turn normal. Teaching online is one of the techniques, that not every teacher was accustomed with, but learned during the pandemic only to provide the best of education to their students.

In these tough times, Digital Technologies that have proved very useful-

1. Conducting Online Classes via Zoom, MS Team, Google Meet

2. Online Virtual Class environment – Lot of companies in EdTech space like Google Class, ClomoLMS, etc have come with Integrated Solution to offer End to Solution Covering Attendance Tracking, Lessons, Assignment, Quizzes, Gradebook and offering End to Online Class Delivery along with tracking students’ progress like in a normal offline mode.

3. Conducting Webinar and Tech Capsules Online to students, teachers so as to give an exposure to new trends to the stakeholders via an Interactive Webinar and Panel Discussions.

All these offer a great opportunity to teachers for their own personal growth and a new learning path that extends a possibility of adopting the best of Digital Technologies for Education Delivery, Using AI and Analytics to track down the growth of the students and offer a data based Career Progression Path and at the same time integrating it with apersonal touch, ethos, compassion, wisdom and ethics of a great Teacher.

(The authors are Founder at STEMROBO and Tinker Coders, Views expressed are their own.)