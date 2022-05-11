Teacher was ad-hoc, suspended, says Sharda University to UGC over ‘objectionable’ question

In light of the explanation asked by University Grants Commission (UGC) on an ‘objectionable’ question comparing Hindutva and fascism, the Sharda University on Tuesday has sent a detailed report to the commission. In the report, Sharda University informed the UGC that the question had appeared for students of political science in the first year BA Honours course last week. It was a mid-term examination managed internally by the university, a varsity official said.

“The assistant professor, who had set the question paper, was hired on contract basis in January this year only. His tenure was to end on May 31,” a Sharda University spokesperson said. “There was no complaint from the students but the university had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and formed a three-member committee which had suspended the teacher the very next day,” the spokesperson further added.

Although the assistant professor could not be contacted for his comment, it has been learnt that he expressed apology to his seniors for unintentionally hurting sentiments of some people. “He told university officials that his intention was not to hurt anybody’s sentiments and it was not his objective to rake up a controversy. He had expressed apology over the issue,” a varsity official privy to the development said.

“It has been noticed that the students objected to the question and filed a complaint with the university. Needless to say that asking students such a question is against the spirit and ethos of our country, which is known for inclusivity and homogeneity and such questions have not been asked,” the commission said to the Sharda University.

