Teacher recruitment to be postponed? Here is what Modi government is planning

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is planning to soon ask universities across India to postpone their teacher recruitment process. This step by the higher education regulator will soon be taken as the central government is likely to ask them to hold on till the Supreme Court of India pronounces its verdict on a petition by the HRD ministry challenging an Allahabad High Court order that allowed UGC’s new formula for calculating reservation in teaching positions.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the UGC will soon be asked by the HRD Ministry to issue an order to this effect. The University Grants Commission in its order issued on March 5 had announced that the reservation for teachers will be calculated department-wise. The reservation was earlier based on the total posts in a university. The apex court was approached by the central government in the month of April earlier this year, to stop the higher education regulator from rolling out the order.

The order to calculate reservation in teaching positions on the basis of departments was first floated by the UGC back on March 5 this year. This notification by the UGC was issued on the basis of the Allahabad High Court’s verdict that was delivered in the month of April last year. The HC, according to the report, was hearing a case on teachers’ recruitment in Banaras Hindu University and it held that reservation of the post of teachers in a university has to be applied department-wise by treating the department as a “unit” and not the university.

The order sparked a row amongst the aspirants as they believed that this could reduce the number of SC, ST and OBC teachers in higher education.

It was then that the government decided to file an SLP challenging the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court. While the University Grants Commission has already informed all higher education institutions about the HRD government’s move, it is yet to withdraw its March 5 order.

The report further stated that the government off late has been receiving complaints that varsities are going ahead with the teacher recruitment process that has reservations based on department-wise rosters.