Teacher-centered approach has been replaced with student-centered one: Dr. Gauri Bhasin, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions

The education sector has taken a hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus impacting economies everywhere. The influence has been profound, and education providers are eager to put technological solutions into place to support remote teaching and learning. However, after COVID-19, the digital revolution of the education sector is not just about online teaching and learning, in fact it is far more. Despite the fact that some educational institutions have been utilising technological solutions for several years, most colleges and universities have only recently come to understand the benefits of digital transformation in the education sector in the wake of the pandemic. Authorities from several nations are working to lessen the immediate effects of school shutdown and promote the continuation of education for everyone.

With the digitalization of the teaching learning processes in general, both instructors and learners can develop their abilities to experience an appealing educational journey. An education institution can be transformed in a variety of ways, through online learning, digital classrooms, performance monitoring of students, individualised learning, and online exams. Therefore, schools and universities will need to embrace these innovative paradigms in order to use them to students’ advantage and enhance the learning outcome. FinancialExpress.com got in touch with Dr. Gauri Bhasin, Executive Director, Marketing and Admissions, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions to know more about the present state of education. Excerpts:

What are the tasks and challenges the University faced post covid?



Primarily during times of crisis, a holistic approach had to be adopted for students’ academic, social, and psychological needs and well- being, as the need of the hour. In the education industry, the Covid-19 pandemic caused difficulties and induced disturbance; academic institutions were closed and in-person instruction and evaluation switched to an online format. The fragmentation of higher education led teachers and students to struggle with the paradigm shift to the digital mode of teaching and learning. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it was necessary to make immediate adjustments to the infrastructure supporting the availability and delivery of online learning as well as the digital and organizational processes for doing so. Despite the fact that access is still a major problem for many, massive resources have been set aside and advanced procedures have been established to interconnect students with the program’s curriculum and study material, to smoothen the communication channels between teachers and students, and to control the management of digital learning.



Also Read | JEE Main result 2022: Curious case of two ranks and multiple anomalies; A candidate’s parent narrates their ordeal

The coming generations of online learners have a clear roadmap as the pathways have already been constructed for better possibilities in the future.



It is vital to give importance to student demographics and technological equality since there is cutthroat competition in the higher education sector, making student engagement critical. This will help in formulating the right strategy for serving the students.

Dr. Gauri Bhasin, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions

What are your tips for budding entrepreneurs?



They say that entrepreneurs are a rare breed, not everyone could be one. Entrepreneurship could be taught instead of being inherited. Youngsters have been responsible for some of the most fascinating discoveries and lucrative ventures in the world, particularly in the sectors of technology, digital content, and rising industries like clean energy. Because one lacks years of expertise, starting a business doesn’t have to be beyond reach. There will be a few difficulties, even for a young businessperson with a wonderful idea, that appear overwhelming without reference to actual experience.The shift from being an employee to that of becoming an entrepreneur is a lifetime experience. While taking this leap, there are few necessary things to be kept in mind:

· Pick a project you are enthusiastic about and identify an entrepreneurial opportunity

· Know your target audience

· Set objectives and plan accordingly

· Be prepared for financial difficulties

· Expand your network

· Accept criticism

There is no secret to becoming a successful businessman, but those who do have a solid understanding of the following set of capabilities: effective and efficient communication; the ability to promote oneself as well as the idea or brand; greater focus; a willingness to acquire knowledge and be adaptable; and a sensible business strategy.Being inventive, adaptable, and resilient when a person is confronted with enormous problems are also attributes that are beneficial.



Also Read | Back to school? Here are the post-Covid challenges for children and how they can overcome them

Early and modern education comparison and how the education system is changing where we stand in the education sector after 75 years of independence?



Whether it was the rise of schools and colleges, the literacy rate, or even other metrics, India has made great strides in the education sector since its independence in 1947. From the Vedic period to the modern internet era and e-learning, the Indian education system has seen a significant transformation. However, the value of education remained unchanged all through this journey.

With a stronger focus on sciences and technology, modern education is now widely used in schools and differs greatly from conventional approaches. Contemporary education makes lessons more engaging and participatory for learners by utilizing a variety of computer technology, the Internet, and projection presentations. Comprehensive education lowers the constraints of the traditional system to understanding by experimenting and practice, as opposed to the conventional textbooks and conceptual learning techniques. In traditional schooling, students were given the information and facts they already knew, while at the same time, in the modern day scenario, critical thinking and problem-solving techniques are offered enabling research and advancement in online education.

The teacher-centered approach has indeed been replaced with a student-centered one. Though assessments have been a key component of evaluation in traditional schooling, modern learning has proposed a grading system which is the best approach to give students an outline of their understanding and comprehension of the numerous fields they could pursue.

What are the higher and digital education changes? What is lacking? And the working area?



Nearly every element of modern life has been touched by technology, and education is no different.Access to education has witnessed acceleration because of technology. Books were hard to find and only a very few had the opportunity to learn during the Middle Ages. The Internet today provides instant access to vast collections of data (books, music, photographs, and videos), and structured learning possibilities are accessible online in all parts of the world through MOOCs, podcasts, conventional online degree programmes, and more. Due to technological advances, access to learning possibilities is now more widespread than ever.

Technology is a dynamic resource that can assist and improve education in a variety of ways, from making it simpler for instructors to developing lesson plans and also to opening up new avenues for individuals and group learning. A new era of education that can take place whenever and wherever, is emerging due to the Web’s global reach and the prevalence of smart gadgets that can link to it. Making the best use of the possibilities offered by technology to improve education and ensure it is accessible to everyone will indeed be up to professional educators and instructional approaches adapted by them.

In order to guarantee that the vision of education is preserved, students are capable of achieving high standards and fulfilling their drive and eagerness to understand, it is crucial to leverage the inspirations found online and to apply the greatest software applications and programs available. There is no doubt that technology is developing at an astounding level, and it is very likely that AI will replace teachers and schools as well.Artificial intelligence specialists claim that the information on which the frameworks for adaptive learning are based may not always be thorough or certain in enabling proper pedagogic decisions to be made. Notwithstanding this, e-learning platforms for adaptive learning are continually evolving and are probably going to become more important in the future of education. The future of education is promising, but it all starts with a positive outlook and improving the resources already available to us.

What is the Importance of Ed-tech education in this era?



With technology becoming an integral part of nearly all aspects of our lives, the importance of Ed-tech can scarcely be overstated. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it had become evident that technology can serve a critical role in augmenting the quality of education, as well as furthering its reach. But with the onset of the global pandemic, when running schools and colleges in the physical realm became impossible, technology not only came to the rescue by allowing virtual learning, but also brought in several innovative tools and measures that will continue to play an important role in the years ahead. Already, the emergence of ed-tech unicorns such as Byju’s and Unacademy is proving to be a game-changer in the way that education has traditionally been delivered for centuries.

Having said that, it is also widely accepted that technology cannot be an answer to all the challenges and difficulties that education in our country is beset with. Last mile delivery of quality education content continues to be a significant challenge, especially in under-resourced parts of the country. Availability of quality ed-tech resources is another major roadblock, as many operators who have entered the space do not have adequate understanding of learning and pedagogy which is so essential to creating and delivering quality content. Too often, initiatives that are driven more by commercial intent end up being a part of the problem, rather than being a solution. Hence, it can be expected that the ed-tech sector will come under some regulation and scrutiny in the years to come.

We are avidly looking at the Ed-tech space in the years to come, and are gearing ourselves up to address the requirements of learners and facilitators in a meaningful way.