Te Pūkenga announces new international education strategy to boost global connectedness

Te Pūkenga, New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, has announced its new international education strategy to create a high-value future for ākonga which means learners and Aotearoa New Zealand, the Māori-language name for country to promote outstanding international education and global connectedness.

The institute’s new international education strategy was announced during an event held at the New Zealand High Commission, Delhi which was attended by many dignitaries including Leon de W Fourie, the chief executive of Te Pūkenga International.

“We will continue to engage with international strategic partners representing the whole of Aotearoa New Zealand’s applied and vocational higher education sector. Our vision to improve outcomes for Māori by delivering partnership, protection andparticipation will add significant value to the Aotearoa New Zealand community,” Leon de W Fourie, said while speaking at the event.

Adding on to the announcement of the new strategy David Pine, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to India said “This announcement today symbolises our efforts to promote and encourage inbound and outbound learners to witness a seamless shift between on campus, on-the job, or online learning needs.”

According to the official statement, Te Pūkenga has been set up as part of the Government’s Reform of Vocational Learning , claimed to be the biggest education reforms for 25 years. Established in 2020, Te Pūkenga aims to bring together the country’s Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) and Industry Training Organisations (ITOs) to create a network of on-the-job, on campus, online, and offshore learning opportunities. Te Pūkenga further aims to bring the size, scale, skills and expertise of an internationally significant tertiary education provider to provide applied and vocational higher education and training.

Meanwhile, New Zealand has opened its borders for international travellers bringing relief to the education sector. The country has resumed the visa processing.

