TDV Noida invites applications for admission in bachelor of design

TDV Noida has invited applications for admission in bachelor of design including bachelor of product design, space and interior design, fashion and textile design, master of design, master of product design, space and interior design, fashion and textile, graphic and communication design, and M. Des Executive Programme in practice of design, international practice in habitat design, through entrance test.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 19th June 2022. Students need to fill the application form through the official website.The submission of the application form can be done online. The application fee is Rs. 2000. The last date for application is June 16, 2022.

Applications for academic year 2022-23 are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized board of education.

Admission to the Master of Design course will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the graduation, supported with relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test of that year followed by an interview for both courses.

