TDV invites applications for design courses for academic session 2023-24

The Design Village (TDV) Noida has opened admissions for its Bachelor of Design and Master of Design programmes. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test which will be held on February 19, 2023, an official release said.

According to the release, students are required to fill out an application form through the official website to seek admission into the TDV courses. The application forms can be submitted online for Rs 2,000, while the deadline for submission is February 19, 2023, the release mentioned.

Admissions are open for the Bachelor of Design which includes courses such as Bachelor of Graphics and Communication Design, Interaction Design (UX/UI), Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Transport and Mobility Design.

Meanwhile, the Master of Design programme includes courses such as Master of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design, and M. Des Integrated Programme (Space and Interior Design, Graphics and Communication Design).

Applications for academic year 2023-24 are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary 12th grade from any recognised Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE, according to the release.

Furthermore, admission to the Master of Design course will be done on the basis of marks obtained in graduation, supported by relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test of that year followed by an interview for both courses, the release added.