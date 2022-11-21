TDV opens application for design courses for academic year 2023-24

TDV Noida has opened applications for admission to Bachelor of Design and Master of Design programmes for academic year 2023-24, as per an official statement. Further, the BDes includes Bachelor of Graphics and Communication Design, Interaction Design (UX/UI), Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Transport and Mobility Design, whereas, the masters programme includes Master of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design.

It further added that MDes Integrated Programme including Space and Interior Design, Graphics and Communication Design will be conducted through entrance tests. The entrance exam will be held on December 18, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website of The Design Village. The online application fee is Rs 2,000, it noted. The deadline for application is December 14, 2022.

According to the official statement, applicants must have qualified examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE.

Admission to the Master of Design course will be done on the basis of marks obtained in graduation, supported by relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test of that year followed by an interview for both courses, it added.

