TDV announces admissions for UG, PG programmes

The Design Village (TDV), Noida has opened admissions for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2023-24. The deadline for admission is May 19, 2023. Applicants will be required to appear for an entrance exam to enrol for the courses. The entrance exam will be held on May 21, 2023. Students need to fill out the application form through the official website.

According to an official release, the applications are invited for Bachelor of Design in Bachelor of Graphics and Communication Design, Interaction Design (UX/UI), Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile Design, Transport and Mobility Design.

On the postgraduate level, students can apply for Master of Design in Master of Product Design, Space and Interior Design, Fashion and Textile, Graphic and Communication Design. Furthermore, the students can apply for M. Des Integrated Programme in Space and Interior Design, Graphics and Communication Design through entrance test.

How to apply:

Applicants seeking admission are required to fill out an online application form available on The Design Village’s official Website. The submission of the Application Form can be done online at Rs 2,000. The admission prerequisites will be in accordance with the various regulatory bodies as amended from time to time.

Admission Process:

Applications are open to applicants who have passed or will appear for the qualifying examinations under the higher secondary (10+2) from any recognized Board of Education such as AISSCE/IB/ICSE/CBSE.

Admission to the Master of Design course will be done on the basis of marks obtained in graduation, supported by relevant work experience. Candidates also have to clear the TDV Design Entrance Test of that year followed by an interview for both courses.

