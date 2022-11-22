TCS to train students from UP govt schools for underprivileged

IT company Tata Consultancy Services announces plans to train teachers and students of 105 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya and Eklavya Schools run by the social welfare department of the Uttar Pradesh government in computational and logical thinking, as per an official statement. In light of that, TCS has signed a memorandum of understanding for 18 months with the social welfare department. Present in the event was Asim Arum, Minister of State (Independent charge), a government statement said.

Furthermore, the firm, under its programme go-IT and Ignite My Future International Bebras Computing Challenge will train the students of Jaiprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools and Eklavya Residential Schools in logical thinking and computational thinking as a push towards Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), it said.

Under the program, the TCS will train around 1,500 teachers in these schools under its programme Ignite My Future in computational thinking to help them understand computers, algorithms, programming, coding and problem-solving skills, among others. “The teachers will act as master trainers to impart the training further to their colleagues and students,” it said.

In addition, run by the Uttar Pradesh social welfare department, these schools with 35,000 students provide residential accommodation and try to impart quality education to students from underprivileged sections and tribal regions of the state.

With inputs from PTI.

