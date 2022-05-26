TCS partners with Deakin University to co-develop corporate learning programme

Deakin University’s corporate learning and development division, DeakinCo. has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to co-develop a corporate learning program for business leaders and decision makers. The collaboration aims to meet the growing need to understand, manage and progress adoption and application of emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and robotics across their businesses.

The program, for senior managers and leaders was launched at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. Present in the event were Sarah Storey, Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, Glenn Campbell, CEO, DeakinCo., Ankur Mathur, Head, Education Business, TCS, and Ravneet Pawha, vice president, Global Alliances, Deakin University.

The program is designed to address specific capability gaps in non-IT decision making and leadership positions. This aims to help understand the business imperative of adopting AI and machine learning.

Designed to be delivered either digitally or as a blended experience incorporating both face-to-face and self-paced sessions, the program will have customisable elements to meet the needs of each client. This includes detailed, industry-relevant case studies, practical workshops, and direct access to leading practitioners.

“This program is designed for leaders and decision makers who are overseeing AI projects and don’t have a technical background. It will provide them with knowledge and case study exposure to understand the business imperative of adopting and implementing AI throughout their organisation’s operations,” Glenn Campbell, CEO, DeakinCo. said.

