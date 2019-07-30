TCS launches UG program in computer science with Cognitive Systems

Noting that the field of computer technology was fast changing due to innovation and automation, he said new technology like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, block chain technology play a pivotal role in data science.

Tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Tuesday launched an undergraduate programme in computer science with Cognitive Systems at a private college here. Launching the B.Sc course, Global HR Head, Cognitive Business Operations of TCS, Ayesha S Basu said the company has designed the curriculum for the 3-years programme to address the growing needs of technological skills in digital technology, in partnership with leading academic institutions across India.

The curriculum would ensure that the students graduating from the programme knew not only the core topics of Computer Science, but also develop an equal appreciation of current industry standards, Ayesha said in her address at Sri Krishna College of Arts and Science here.

The students are also exposed to emerging topics such as infrastructure management, Virtualization and Cloud Computing, Digital Technology, CRM Process Management, Dev Ops to make them industry ready at the end of three years of study, she said.

The special features of the programme include, industry ready syllabus drafted by TCS, train the trainer program and more placement opportunities in completion of the course, Sri Krishna Institutions CEO, K Sundararaman said.

Noting that the field of computer technology was fast changing due to innovation and automation, he said new technology like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, block chain technology play a pivotal role in data science.