TCS iON releases report on future ready and digitally enabled education

The report suggests that by using these data in an AI/ML or big data analytics system, the higher educational institutions can personalize the mode of learning of the students.

TCS iON has released a report ‘Future of Higher Education: Enabled By Data’ which emphasizes on the importance of data in higher education in future. It highlights, with the increase in adoption of various learning platforms, the amount of data generated in the education sector has escalated exponentially. Therefore, the higher education institutes (HEIs) can use this data to offer personalized learning to students. The report suggests that this could be enabled by technologies like Big Data Analytics and AI/ML,which will encourage the students towards learning and eventually reduce the dropout rates.

According to the report, the data can be used in multiple ways such as recruiters can use it to filter candidates based on their specific needs and select appropriate ones. Institutes can use data to review their curriculum and come out with the necessary changes; even students can know their competency level through the data and work on areas that require improvement. Using data ed-tech players can understand the kind of interventions they need to put in to strengthen learning and prepare students ready for the industry.

It also stated that the data can act as centralized sources for inspection by policymakers that can be leveraged to evaluate institutional outcomes, and help create ranked league tables and award or withhold financial resources.

Furthermore, the report recommended on digitalization by the National Education Policy 2020, the report suggests that the higher education institutions must invest in an integrated technology platform to facilitate institutional analytics and business intelligence by leveraging data. Overall, proper utilization of data can add value to the entire education ecosystem and its stakeholders including academic institutions, students, recruiters, and policymakers.

Read also: Pearson VUE partners with Administrative Staff College of India to deliver online certification program