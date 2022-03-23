TCS, IIT-M join hands to launch M. Tech in industrial Artificial Intelligence for working professionals

The 18-month-long course, designed in consultation with TCS, will be offered by IIT-M in a completely online live teaching mode through virtual classrooms.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) to launch a M Tech programme in industrial Artificial Intelligence (AI) for working professionals.

The 18-month-long course, designed in consultation with TCS, will be offered by IIT-M in a completely online live teaching mode through virtual classrooms. The course is targeted at upskilling corporate employees in the applications of AI, to solve industrial problems. The first cohort of students for the programme will be from TCS.

The programme will have strong theoretical courses and lab work covering data science and AI. Theoretical courses will cover concepts in fundamental mathematical techniques required for understanding data science algorithms, time series analysis, multivariate data analysis, machine learning, deep learning and reinforcement learning. Applied courses will describe implementations of AI solutions for industrial problems in a case study format.

K Ananth Krishnan, chief technology officer, TCS said, “TCS Research partners with premier academic institutes to explore emerging technologies with scientific rigor as they gain mainstream adoption. We are happy to collaborate with IIT-Madras, a member of the TCS Academic Co-Innovation Network, to create a new M Tech programme in Industrial AI for working professionals so that they gain a deeper understanding of data science and AI which they can apply to drive innovation in industry.”

The new M Tech in Industrial AI programme is expected to help scale up capability across the Indian workforce in this important area, expand the knowledge ecosystem in AI and machine learning, drive innovation using these technologies, and position India as a global innovation powerhouse.

Course coordinator Raghunathan Rengasamy, dean (global engagement), IIT Madras, said, “AI is going to impact every aspect of human experience in the years to come. This course, designed in partnership with TCS, will provide a unique perspective on the impact of AI in industrial systems. Leveraging AI techniques in industries can lead to processes that are robust, inherently safer and ultimately lead to environmentally benign processes.”

Each subject will have one mid-term and a final examination conducted in online mode, besides project work. There will be a total of 28-30 hours of online classes per week, with post-classroom activities, such as assignments, reading, and preparation, likely to take up 20-22 hours per week.