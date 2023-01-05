TCS expands research scholar programme for PhD aspirants in Indian institutes

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the expansion of its Research Scholar Programme to support PhD aspirants across the top 100 institutes in India. The program aims to nurture the computer science research ecosystem in the country.

According to an official statement, the expanded programme offers a package of over Rs 47 lakh per scholar for research-related activities such as paper presentation and conference attendance. An important addition to the scheme is the enhanced stipend to accommodate overseas study for up to six months for eligible research scholars, the statement added.

The statement further said that the programme has supported scholars from fields at the intersection of computers with engineering sciences, enterprise AI, new domains and technologies, resilient systems, biochemical sciences, physical sciences, and more. It has supported scholars with guidance from industry practitioners as teachers and mentors. In the past 10 years, over 350 scholars from 45 institutes have been offered this scholarship, and produced over 2,000 publications, the statement noted.

“With the expansion of digitisation of society and industry, we see the need for a deeper exploration of new technologies and domains across industry segments. There is an increasing demand for research skills honed by a PhD programme. In its first decade, the TCS Research Scholar Programme kept up the quality of research with mentorship and interactions with industry experts,” K Ananth Krishnan, CTO, TCS, said.

The TCS Research Scholar Programme is funded by TCS Foundation as part of TCS’ Corporate Social Responsibility. TCS Research Scholar Programme is now accepting applications.