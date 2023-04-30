TCI, IIMB collaborate to launch Supply Chain Sustainability Lab

Logistics and supply chain solutions provider, Transport Corporation of India Ltd. (TCI Group), in collaboration with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), has launched a new sustainability lab at the IIMB campus with a focus on supply chain management. The TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab (TCI-IIMB SCSL) will serve as a centre of excellence in sustainable supply chain practices, dissemination and advocacy. The lab will further serve as a vital resource for the academic community and the wider business fraternity, an official release said.

The lab was inaugurated by Indian cardiac surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health and Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, along with DP Agarwal, Chairman of Transport Corporation of India.

Dr. Devi Shetty pointed out that Supply Chain is an important foundation on which the development of nations depends. “Our government has made several regulatory changes addressing many hurdles in this domain. However, two issues remain – sustainability – in terms of pollution control and efficiency – in terms of digitalization, are two key areas that need to be addressed. A lab like the TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab will fill this gap and come up with brilliant solutions for these issues, while also contributing to bringing down diseases caused by pollution and reducing costs.”

DP Agarwal unveiled the logo and stated that the lab is aligned to IIMB’s ethos of sustainability in fostering excellence in management, innovation and entrepreneurship. “In a structured and professional way, the lab will help foster green practices, which will deliver positive outcomes.”

Furthermore, Vineet Agarwal, managing director, TCI Group, launched the beta version of a GHG Measurement Tool. This tool named TEMT has a multi-lingual interface, enabling the grassroots level adoption by India’s logistics and supply chain ecosystem. It covers all modes of transportation, that is, road, rail, air and sea, the release said.

