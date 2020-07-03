  • MORE MARKET STATS

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 to be announced shortly; Here’s how to check

July 3, 2020

TBSE Madhyamik examinations Results 2020: TBSE exams 2020 were scheduled from March 3 to March 27 but some TBSE exams of old syllabus and Madrasa students were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

TBSE Tripura Board Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 are going to be announced today! In the North-East state of Tripura, around 39,000 students appeared in the class 10th, Madhyamik exams in 2020 and they will get their TBSE board exam results today. According to report, TBSE is expected to announce the results at around 9 am on Friday. The TBSE class 10 Madhyamik result 2020 will be available on the following websites:

  • tbse.in
  • tripuraresults.nic.in
  • schooleducation.tripura.gov.in

TBSE class 10 Madhyamik exams 2020 were conducted in the month of March. It had two segments – old and new syllabus. Due to the outbreak of Coronvirus in the country and the nationwide lockdown that followed, the TBSE class 10 exams were disrupted midway. The govt of Tripura cancelled the pending TBSE exams of both board exam classes 10 and 12.

TBSE exams 2020 were scheduled from March 3 to March 27 but some TBSE exams of old syllabus and Madrasa students were delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. Tripura govt then decided to hold the pending TBSE examinations July 5. But this decision was withdrawn after central govt’s ‘unlock’ guidelines.

MARKING OF PENDING TBSE EXAMS

TBSE announced its scheme for marking in the cancelled papers. Bhabatosh Saha, TBSE president, said that they were considering the pattern of either CBSE or that of the West Bengal’s Board of Secondary Education. The CBSE will give an average of marks from a set of best of papers. WB will grant the highest grade students got in any subject to the one which was cancelled.

How to check TBSE Madhyamik Class 10th result 2020

– Open the official websites tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in
– You’ll see the ‘download result link’, click on it
– Then enter your TBSE registration number, TBSE roll number
– Your TBSE exam results will appear on the computer screen
– You can now download your TBSE result or take a print out

In 2019, 65% students cleared the TBSE Madhyamik examinations. Tripura state also saw 53 schools securiung 100% passing percentage, while 34 schools also recorded 100%failure rate!

