TBSE Tripura Board 10th Result 2018: Date, time, official website – When and where to check madhyamik result

TBSE 10th result 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare its class 10 result or Tripura Board madhyamik result tomorrow. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at tripuraresults.nic.in. The exams were earlier affected due to Assembly elections. Three exams of Mizo, Bengali and Hindi were shifted from March 9 to March 10. For same reasons the board also had to reschedule class 12 English exam from March 5 to March 8.

TBSE 10th result 2018: When and Where to Check

The class 10 result is scheduled to be declared tomorrow i.e June 12. Students can check their results at tripuraresults.nic.in

How to check

*Students are first advised to log on to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

* They must now click on the link showing results of class 10.

* After clicking on, students are advised to give details that are asked.

* Now students can click on the submit button

* Once the result is shown on the screen, students are advised to take out printouts for future use.

Close to 49,000 candidates appeared in class 10 exam that began on March 6 and ended on April 10. Last year the passing percentage of class 10, which is also known as Madhyamik, was 67.38.

The exam for class 10 mostly passed off peacefully apart from the confusion on the use of calculators. As per Class 10 admit card, scientific calculators were not permitted inside exam centres, the implication was that regular calculators could be used instead. On the other hand, an instruction in the mathematics question paper banned the use of any kind of calculator in the exam centre.

As per board, the guidelines perhaps was overlooked during the setting up of the question paper. It was decided to ban calculators in exam halls and discussion on the matter will be done after results are declared, Hindustan Times said.

Recently the board declared class 12 or Higher Secondary results. The overall pass percentage was 78.62 per cent.