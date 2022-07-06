TBSE Result 2022: Tripura Board releases class 10th, 12th results; here’s how to check individual scores

TBSE 10th and 12th result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Tripura has declared the results of the 10th and 12th classes of the academic year on its website tbse.tripura.gov.in. The results were released on July 6, 2022, following a press conference that was conducted by the board at 12 noon. Students can check their results by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth.

Students can check results on websites tbse.tripura.gov.in or tripuraresults.nic.in or tbresults.tripura.gov.in

The board conducted the Madhyamik and HS Term 2 examinations on April 18 and May 6. The examinations were originally scheduled to be held from April 25 to May 23. However, they were rescheduled to take place from May 2 to June 1.

As many as 43,294 students appeared for the state’s Class 10 examinations. On the other hand, 28,931 students appeared for the state’s Class 12th examinations. They are waiting for the results of the board’s Class 12.

Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the TBSEs official websites– tripuraresults.nic.in or tbsetripura.gov.in.

Find the link ‘TBSE 10th, 12th result 2022’ and click on it

Now feed in required credentials and hit the view result tab.

The TBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Tripura Board scorecard and print a copy for further reference.