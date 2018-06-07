TBSE result 2018: Date and time of Tripura Board 12th result out; check at tbse.in

TBSE

TBSE result 2018 date and time: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Higher Secondary or Class 12th Arts and Commerce on Friday, June 8, 2018 at around 9:30 am on its official website tbse.in. Fazil Theology and Fazil Arts results will also be announced on the same date. The board will declare the result through a press conference in the Board Conference hall. The results of Class 12th science stream was declared on May 22, 2018. This year around 27,000 students appeared for the Higher Secondary exams, and nearly 55,000 for the Secondary one. The TBSE Higher Secondary exams were rescheduled from March 5 to March 8, to avoid a clash with the election rsult that was declared on March 3.

Tripura BSE result 2018 date:

The TBSE 2018 Class 12th Arts and Commerce results will be declared on Friday, June 8, 2018. Fazil Theology and Fazil Arts results will also be announced on June 8. The board has issued a notification stating the date and time of the declaration of result.

Tripura BSE result 2018 time:

The TBSE 2018 Class 12th Arts and Commerce results will be declared on Friday around 9:30 AM.

Where to check Tripura BSE result 2018:

The result can be checked from the websites listed below:

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

tripurainfo.com

tripuraresults.nic.in

tripurachronicle.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

jagranjosh.com

examresults.net

results.amarujala.com

Step 1: Click on the official website link tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: There will be a link saying “Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts – Year 2018” or “Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Commerce – Year 2018”

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Show Result

Step 5: The Tripura Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2018 will appear

Students can also check their TBSE Exam Result 2018 via SMS service. For that type, TBSE12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242 or 56070 or 7738299899

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education took charge in 1976 and conducted its first Public Examinations which included School Final Examination [old system], Higher Secondary Examination [old system] and Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) [new system]. Two years later, in 1978, the Higher Secondary (+2 stages) Examination [new system] was formally introduced by the Tripura Board.