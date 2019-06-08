TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 announced: Check list of toppers

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results: The wait is over for thousands of students as Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced its class 10th results. Students who appeared for the exam may check their results at the board's official websites tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in. In case students find it tough to check their results at these websites, they may also check the same at indiaresults.com, examresults.net. As many as 44,747 students appeared from class 10 exams that were conducted from March 2 to March 26 this year. \u201cNeither NIC nor Tripura Board of Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately,\u201d the notice by the board read. Nearly 65 per cent students cleared the exam this year, whilethe pass percent was close to 59 per cent last year. List of toppers Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School topped the exam with 481 marks. In second spot were Sujata Paul from Teliamura HS School, Naren Chandra Pal from Melaghar Class 12 School, and Souradeep Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan with 480 marks. Souradip Bhattacharjee from Umakanta Academy secured the third position with 479 marks. Here's how to check results *Students may visit official websites tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in. *After logging on to the site, students and their kins may click on \u2018download result link\u2019. *They may now enter their registration numbers, roll numbers *After the process is done, students will find results appearing on the screen. *Students may now download their results and take out a print out for future use.