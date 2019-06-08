TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 announced: Check list of toppers

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 8, 2019 12:16:12 PM

Nearly 65 per cent students cleared the exam this year.

tbse madhyamik result 2019, tbse madhyamik result 2019 date, tbse madhyamik result, tbse madhyamik result 2019 check, tbse madhyamik result.nic.in, tbse madhyamik result 2019 link, tbse madhyamik class 10 result 2019, tbse madhyamik class 10th examination 2019Students who appeared for the exam may check their results at the board?s official websites

TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results: The wait is over for thousands of students as Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced its class 10th results. Students who appeared for the exam may check their results at the board’s official websites tbse.in and tripuraresults.nic.in.

In case students find it tough to check their results at these websites, they may also check the same at indiaresults.com, examresults.net. As many as 44,747 students appeared from class 10 exams that were conducted from March 2 to March 26 this year.

“Neither NIC nor Tripura Board of Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately,” the notice by the board read.

Nearly 65 per cent students cleared the exam this year, whilethe pass percent was close to 59 per cent last year.

List of toppers

Tathagata Datta from Udaipur English Medium HS School topped the exam with 481 marks. In second spot were Sujata Paul from Teliamura HS School, Naren Chandra Pal from Melaghar Class 12 School, and Souradeep Das from Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan with 480 marks. Souradip Bhattacharjee from Umakanta Academy secured the third position with 479 marks.

Here’s how to check results

*Students may visit official websites tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

*After logging on to the site, students and their kins may click on ‘download result link’.

*They may now enter their registration numbers, roll numbers

*After the process is done, students will find results appearing on the screen.

*Students may now download their results and take out a print out for future use.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. TBSE Madhyamik Class 10 results 2019 announced: Check list of toppers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition