TBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023: Class 10, 12 timetable released on tbse.tripura.gov.in; details inside

TBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has released the TBSE exam date sheet 2023. All those students who will be giving the Tripura Board Class 10 and 12 exams can check and download the TBSE exams timetable from the official website, which is tbse.tripura.gov.in.

The Class 10 (Madhyamik), as well as Class 12 (HS) final exams, have been scheduled to take place from March to April 2023.

Tripura Board Class 10 and Madrasa Alim exams are scheduled to be held from March 16, 2023, while TBSE Class 12 2023 and Madrasa Fazil exams will be conducted from March 15, 2023.

Tripura Board Class 10 2023: Date Sheet

March 16, 2023- English

March 18,2023- Bengali, Hindi, Mzo, Kokboro

March 21, 2023- Social science- History and Political Science, Social Science- Economics and Geography

March 23, 2023- Science- Biology, Physics and Chemistry

March 28, 2023- Mathematics- basic and standard

April 18, 2023- Optional 6th subject

Tripura Board Class 12 2023: Date Sheet

March 15, 2023- English

March 17,2023- Bengali, Hindi, Mzo, Kokboro

March 20, 2023- Chemistry, Political Science and Sociology

March 22, 2023- Business Studies, Education, Physics

March 24, 2023- Accountancy, Biology and History

March 27, 2023- Mathematics, Philosophy

March 29, 2023 – Economics

April 1, 2023- Psychology

April 3, 2023- Geography

April 5, 2023- Sanskrit Statistics, Arabic

April 17, 2023- Computer Science, Music

April 19, 2023- Optional 6th subject

TBSE Exam Date Sheet 2023: How to download board date sheet?

Step 1: Visit the official website – tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘ TBSE Madhyamik & HS Exam Schedule-2023.’

Step 3: A detailed PDF file stating the TBSE exam timetable will come up.

Step 4: Check your exam dates and start preparing for the exam.

Step 5: Download the same or take out a printout of the same.

Unlike last time, TBSE will be conducted only once this year.

