TBSE Class 12 result: Tripura Board Class XII result released, check details

Tripura Board Class XII result: The wait of the students of Class 12 who appeared in the TBSE Class 12 exams conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) got over on Friday as the result was announced by the board. The result of the students has been released on the official website of the state education board- tripuraresults.nic.in.

The state board exams were scheduled to be conducted in the month of March but got delayed on account of the spread of Coronavirus in the country and the subsequent imposition of the lockdown by the central government across the country. The board had thought of conducting the remaining exams of the students after the situation got normal but with the incessant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the board eventually decided against it. In the absence of the marks of the remaining papers which could not be conducted the board has also devised a new marking/assessment scheme to evaluate the performance of the students. According to an Indian Express report, the board has decided to assess the students on the basis of the marks they obtained in the papers which were conducted before the Covid-19 lockdown. As per the scheme, for all remaining exams a student will be allotted the highest marks she has obtained out of the papers which were conducted. The scheme will remain common for all the three streams-Arts, Commerce and Science.

How to Check the result?

Students will need to log on to the state education board website to check their results. Before logging on to the website, students must also have their roll number and other vital details handy with them. After reaching the result section on the official website, students will need to fill in their roll number along with other details. Students will then be redirected to their result pdf. Students are also advised to take a print out of their marksheet or save their marksheet pdf on their system or mobile phone as the internet marksheet will work as a provisional marksheet till the final marksheet is provided by the Tripura board.