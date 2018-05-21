TBSE 12th Science Result 2018 Date and Time: Tripura Board to declare results at tbse.in, tripura.nic.in; know when and how to check

TBSE 12th HS Science Result 2018: The exams were scheduled from March 8 to April 11 in which a total of 3544 candidates had appeared for the examination from the Science stream.

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results for Class 12th Science examination on the official website – tbse.in and tripura.nic.in. The scores will be declared tomorrow, May 22, 2018, on Tuesday on the official website once it is released by the board. The exams were scheduled from March 8 to April 11 in which a total of 3544 candidates had appeared for the examination from the Science stream. Once declared, the scorecards will also be available on websites such as — tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net – for downloading.

More details are as follows:-

Name of board: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

Name of the exam: Class 12th Science examination

Date of examination: March 8 to April 11, 2018

Date of result: May 22, 2018 (Tuesday)

Time of result: 9:45 am

Official website: tbse.in, tripura.nic.in

Other websites: tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: How to check

Step 1) Log on the official website: tbse.in and tripura.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘TBSE 12th Science Result’

Step 3) Enter the roll number

Step 4) Submit the details

Step 5) Check result and take print out fir the future purpose

Results through SMS:-

In order to obtain the results, students will be required to follow the step mentioned below:

• Type: TBSE12 <<space>> roll number

• Send it to 54242

All the best!