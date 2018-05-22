TBSE 12th Science Result 2018 LIVE: Tripura Board to release result today at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th HS Science Result 2018 LIVE: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) 12th HS Science Result 2018 will be announced today on the official website – tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

TBSE 12th HS Science Result 2018 LIVE: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) 12th HS Science Result 2018 will be announced today on the official website – tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in. The students who had appeared for the exam that was held from March 8 to April 11, will be able to check their scores today. In a huge relief for a total of 3544 candidates who had appeared for the examination from the Science stream, the wait for them will finally be over. Last year, a total number of 3,377 students had appeared for the examination out of which 2,826 cleared the examination.

These scores that will be announced for Tripura Board Science examination will play a very crucial in the careers of those who want to pursue higher education. With thousands of students accessing their results online, the official website of the board might face some technical glitches. In such case, the students are advised not to panic and visit other websites such as — tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Alternatively, candidates can also access their results via SMS, for which they have simply type TBSE12, enter roll number after giving a space and send it to 54242.

As an important note for the students, the Tripura Board will not issue the original mark sheet soon after the official declaration of the result. Therefore, it is advised to the candidates that they should save the PDF copy of the result and take some print out of the same for future references.

TBSE 12th HS Science Result 2018 LIVE: Track Updates here

7:15 AM: TBSE 12th Science results will be declared on the official website – tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

7:05 AM: Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is going to announce the results of Class 12th Science today. The results will be available around 9:45 AM.

TBSE 12th Science Result 2018: How to check

Step 1) Log on the official website: tbse.in and tripura.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘TBSE 12th Science Result’

Step 3) Enter the roll number

Step 4) Submit the details

Step 5) Check result and take print out fir the future purpose

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.