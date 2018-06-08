tbse.in TBSE 12th Results 2018 Declared! Tripura Board 12th Arts, Commerce students check tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2018: Tripura TBSE 12th Arts, Tripura TBSE 12th Commerce results will be available at 9:30 AM on the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE official website- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in.

TBSE 12th Results 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE declared Tripura TBSE 12th Arts, Tripura TBSE 12th Commerce results at 9:30 AM on the official website- tripuraresults.nic.in, tbse.in. Students can also check results examresults.net, indiaresults.com, tripura.nic.in, tripurainfo.com, tripuraresults.nic.in, tripurachronicle.in. Fazil Theology and Fazil Arts results will also be announced today. Students can also check their TBSE Exam Result 2018 via SMS service. For that, students need to TBSE12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242 or 56070 or 7738299899.

TBSE had conducted Tripura 12th result between March 8, 2018 and April 13, 2018. The Board had earlier announced class 12th Science result. Around 27000 candidates appeared for the examinations for class 12 and approximately 55000 gave class 10 examination of the board. These scores that will be announced for Tripura Board Science examination will play a very crucial in the careers of those who want to pursue higher education.

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2018 date- June 8, 2018

TBSE 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2018 time- 9:30 AM

Tripura TBSE 12th result 2018: How to check-

Step 1: Click on the official website link tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: There will be a link saying “Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Arts – Year 2018” or “Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Commerce – Year 2018”

Step 3: Click on the link and enter your Roll Number

Step 4: Click on Show Result

Step 5: The Tripura Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2018 will appear

Tripura TBSE 12th result 2018: How to check vis SMS-

Students can also check their TBSE Exam Result 2018 via SMS service. For that type, TBSE12<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 54242 or 56070 or 7738299899

About Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE:

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education took charge in 1976 and conducted its first Public Examinations which included School Final Examination [old system], Higher Secondary Examination [old system] and Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) [new system]. Two years later, in 1978, the Higher Secondary (+2 stages) Examination [new system] was formally introduced by the Tripura Board.