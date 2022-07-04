TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Tripura to release term 2 results on this date- Check all details here

Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE is going to announce the Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 soon on its website. As per the media reports, it is expected that the results will be announced this week. However, there is no confirmation on the date of release of the results.

According to a leading media website, TBSE Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 will be announced by 7 June 2022 and the date of exam results will be confirmed by 5 June 2022. All those who are eagerly waiting for Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 will be able to download their results online, once released on – tripuraresults.nic.in, tbsetripura.gov.in.



Around 43,294 students appeared in the Tripura Class 10 exam 2022 this year conducted from April 18 to May 6 while 28,931 students took part in Tripura Class 12th exam 2022 which was held from May 2 to June 1, 2022.



How and Where to Download Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2?



1. Students are required to visit the official website of Tripura Board – tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

2. Navigate the link to Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 flashing on the homepage.

3. A login page will appear on the screen.

4. Then, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth, captcha and click on the submit button.

5. Then, TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 will appear on the screen.

6. Download Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2 and save it for future reference.

Tripura Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Qualifying Marks

Students are required to score at least 30 per cent marks on each paper and overall to clear the TBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022. Earlier, the board had announced the TBSE 10th, 12th term 1 result 2022 on February 28. Students are advised to keep checking on financialexpress.com for the latest news and updates on results.