Tata Technologies partners with Lamrin Tech Skills University to set up common facility in EV domain

Global engineering and product development digital services firm Tata Technologies has partnered with Lamrin Tech Skills University and global industry partners to set up a common facility in the electric vehicle (EV) domain, said a government statement.

The facility would cater developing skills needed in the EV segment.

During the deliberations, the delegation comprised of Warren Harris, Global CEO of Tata Technologies; Pawan Bhageria, president Global HR and IT and others evinced keen interest to set up this centre in the state with a current investment of Rs 250 crore and future investment of Rs 1,600 crore, the statement added.

According to the delegation, the facility would lay thrust on development of micro, small and medium enterprises in the EV segment with a focus on upskilling youth and creating jobs for them in the state.

Bhagwant Mann, chief minister, Punjab assured fulsome support and cooperation to Tata Technologies for this project. “The government is duty-bound to reverse the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of careers by ensuring that best employment opportunities are created here through such projects. Punjab is roping in more industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state,” he said.

Read also: NDMC school for adult women to be upgraded till grade 12