Tata Technologies partners with Assam govt to transform polytechnics, ITIs into Centres of Excellence

Tata Technologies Ltd has entered into a partnership with Assam government on Wednesday to transform 34 state polytechnics and 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into futuristic Centres of Excellence (CoEs) entailing an investment of about Rs 2,390 crore. The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Assam government for a period of 10 years for the purpose, Tata Technologies said in a statement.

According to the statement, after upgradation, these COEs will not only cater to the advanced skill requirements of students aligned to the key industries in Assam, but also act as a technology and industrial hub for MSMEs and support entrepreneurship. The total proposed investment under this project would be approximately Rs 2,390 crore, it added.

“The upgraded COEs would offer a wide variety of courses to upskill youth of Assam on various traditional and new age industries empowering the northeast region of India, a key focus for the Tata Group,” Subramanian Ramadorai, chairman, Tata Technologies, said.

“Through this collaboration with the Assam government, we will leverage our product engineering expertise and manufacturing domain knowledge to create future-ready courseware and training platform that allows students at polytechnics and ITIs to develop their skill sets and capabilities in line with the requirements of Industry 4.0 technologies and be part of the rapidly transforming ecosystem,” Warren Harris, managing director and CEO, Tata Technologies, said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “We also believe that this initiative would greatly benefit the MSMEs who cannot afford high-end technological equipment, which will be facilitated for usage at the polytechnic and ITIs.”

According to the company, the COEs will cover various technical courses related to Industry 4.0, such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), EV product design and development, design for artisans and handicrafts, modern automotive maintenance repair and overhaul, battery electric vehicle training, IoT and digital instrumentation, advanced manufacturing and prototyping, industrial robotics with arc welding, AI-based virtual welding and painting.

With inputs from PTI.

