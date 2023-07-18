Tata Technologies introduces ‘InnoVent’; an innovation platform for young engineering students.

Tata Technologies, a global company specialising in engineering and product development digital services, has introduced Tata Technologies InnoVent, an innovation platform dedicated to providing young engineering students in India with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and inventive solutions aimed at tackling challenges in the manufacturing industry. By launching InnoVent, the company aims to extend its innovation network, inspiring the next generation of engineers to create groundbreaking solutions for the future, according to an official release.

InnoVent invites 3rd and 4th-year engineering students from all over India to take part in competition by presenting innovative projects that address real-world problems. The scope of these projects encompasses a wide range of areas, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering, smart manufacturing and the Internet of Things (IoT), the release mentioned.

“We believe that Tata Technologies InnoVent reflects our commitment to engineering a better world for our youth by collaborating with academia and empowering young innovators with a platform to learn, exhibit creativity, and develop novel solutions. As part of the programme, we have identified real world challenges that are being faced by the manufacturing Industry and I am looking forward to receiving Innovative project entries that we can mentor and incubate,” Warren Harris, MD, CEO, Tata Technologies, said.

To support the participating teams, Tata Technologies aims to provide them with cutting-edge innovation tools and technologies. Additionally, the top-performing project teams will receive mentorship and guidance from Tata Technologies’ Subject Matter Experts (SMEs). The evaluation of projects will be based on various factors, such as diversity, novelty, feasibility, and impact, with a special focus on encouraging participation from women engineers and team members with unique abilities, as per the release.

As a reward for their efforts, the top three winning teams stand a chance to win a cumulative cash prize of Rs 4.5 Lakh and receive an attractive offer for a paid internship with Tata Technologies. The deadline for project submission is set for August 31st, 2023, it added.

“Through InnoVent, we want to provide a platform that encourages young engineering students in India to come up with creative solutions leveraging the latest technology to address the challenges being faced by the manufacturing industry. We plan to mentor and support shortlisted team/s and recognise team/s that demonstrate a can-do attitude and a novel scalable innovation,” Santosh Singh, EVP, global head marketing and business excellence, Tata Technologies, said.