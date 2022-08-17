Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited joins hands with DSEU to impart skill based training

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhi Skill Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) in New Delhi, under which new talent will be nurtured with skill development courses and programmes.

“The throbbing social innovation framework at Tata Power-DDL aims to build bridges and support entrepreneurs in their journey by providing them access to the right kind of resources and imparting them skill based training to make them future ready. This association with DSEU is a step in the same direction,” Dwijadas Basak, chief (Customer Experience, Commercial and Social Impact Group), Tata Power Delhi.

As part of the partnership, Both the organisations will work towards creating a pool of opportunities for the future workforce by offering them various advanced curricula. Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will create faculty development for DSEU by providing its expertise in this field and curating quality programs, scholarships, industrial training, and emerging technologies in the power sector for the students. DSEU will support the introduction of advanced courses in specific trades for the beneficiaries of Tata Power-DDL’s vocational training centres running under its Social Impact (CSR) initiative.

The MoU was signed by Basak and Ashwani Kansal, registrar, DSEU in the presence of Neharika Vohra, vice chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University and Rihan Khan Suri, pro vice chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Government of Delhi and other senior officials of the Tata Power-DDL and DSEU.

