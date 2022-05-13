Tata Motors Finance ties up with CGF to impart skill-based training

Tata Motors Finance has collaborated with Collective Good Foundation (CGF), Samhita to launch Project Akanksha. The project has been designed as a holistic and comprehensive upliftment program that covers critical aspects like financial literacy, entrepreneurship, occupation-related skills as well as life skills.

Under Project Akanksha, the brand would impart skill-based trainings to more than 25,000 commercial vehicle drivers in India over the next three years, in line with National Skill India Mission. The focus would be to ensure high impact by not only increasing the scale of training year-on-year, but also enhancing the quality of trainings in order to ensure that the drivers are not just prepared but are more than ready to thrive in any environment.

“The Indian commercial vehicle driver community is severely underserved and vulnerable to safety issues. Equipping them with skills that can help them build sustainable enterprises is a high priority in our country. By focusing on crucial aspects of their lives – professional, health and financial, we are confident that we can change their attitude and practices with regard to their profession, peers and the industry at large. This partnership will immensely benefit the driver community, empower them through the acquisition of relevant skills and potentially lead to entrepreneurship or community enterprise,” Priya Naik, co-founder, Samhita said.

The program would be combination of academic and practical sessions to help the drivers gain relevant expertise. So far trainings have been carried out in 15 cities which include Ambala, Anuppur, Bhojpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Lakhimpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Nammakkal, Patna, Pune, Vizag and Vijayawada, covering over 8000 drivers.

With inputs from PTI.

