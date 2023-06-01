scorecardresearch
Tata Institute of Social Sciences extends admission deadline for academic year 2023-24

Admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 at TISS-SVE are currently open across 17 sectors.

Written by FE Education
The School of Vocational Education (SVE) was set up in 2011.
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, School of Vocational Education (TISS-SVE) has announced an extension of its admission date until June 20, 2023. TISS SVE offers a range of programmes which includes B.Voc, Diploma, and Post Graduate Diploma courses.

Admissions for the academic year 2023-2024 at TISS-SVE are currently open across 17 sectors, encompassing Agriculture, Automotive, BFSI, Child Care, Capital Goods, Electronics, Education, Healthcare, IT-ITes, Logistics, Life Sciences, Management and Entrepreneurship, Media and Entertainment, Power, Retail Association, Sports and Tourism and Hospitality.

The School of Vocational Education (SVE) was set up to impart skill education to Indian youth through appropriately designed vocational education programmes. The focus is on developing job-specific skills rather than providing only a broad knowledge-based education. The approach adopted is called the Internship Embedded Skill Training Programme during which many students may also earn a modest stipend in select skill knowledge sectors.  The aim of this ‘Earn while you learn’ model is to enable the students to learn the skill by engaging in an internship on the real shop floor of the industry/company along with theory training in the classroom.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 17:59 IST

Stock Market