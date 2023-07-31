scorecardresearch
TAS, Pune, conducts various sessions for students to handle emotions

In interactive sessions from practising patience, to adrenaline-pumping games that test one’s anger, the school counsellors conducted several activities that touched upon students’ various emotions.

The workshops were conducted as part of the TAS Cares Initiative all throughout the month.
The Academy School (TAS), Pune, conducted several workshops on how to deal with emotions. They taught students how to address students’ behavioural issues. The workshops were conducted as part of the TAS Cares Initiative throughout the month of July, an official release said. 

In interactive sessions from practising patience, to adrenaline-pumping games that test one’s anger, the school counsellors conducted several activities that touched upon students’ various emotions. Activities included labelling their emotional state, patiently waiting in line for their turn, recognising emotions through pictures, and listening to songs of different emotions among others.

“The idea is to catch the issues from the roots and try to make them realise there is a change in their behaviour and make them understand what is right and wrong. We would also update the guardians on the same and ask them to increase communication with their child,” Maithili Tambe, CEO, TAS, said.

According to Pooja Pathak, counsellor, TAS there was a change in students’ behaviour since offline schools began post Covid-19. They were facing issues dealing with their emotions. She added that students were getting restless and impatient quicker than usual. As a result, the institute decided to conduct activities that bring out their emotions and make them understand and manage them.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 11:26 IST

