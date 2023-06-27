TAPMI signs MOU with Southampton Business School

The T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) Bengaluru has signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Southampton Business School, University of Southampton (SBS-UoS) with the aim to provide an opportunity for TAPMI Bengaluru students to pursue one year MSc at the University of Southampton and receive the MSc degree from SBS-UoS.

Students who satisfy the eligibility criteria stated by SBS-UoS at the end of year-three will be eligible to enrol for the one-year MSc programmes of SBS-UoS. These one-year MSc programmes are in the areas of Management such as marketing, finance, operations, IT, analytics, decision sciences, HR, among others. Students can join which ever area they are interested.

TAPMI will accept the credits and scores earned by the students at the MSc programme and will award the BBA Honors degree to the students studying at Southampton. Thus, the students will simultaneously get the MSc degree from University of Southampton and BBA Honors degree from Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Also Read NMC withdraws Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023; new guidelines expected

Furthermore, SBS-UoS will offer 10% international student fee discount to all the TAPMI students enrolling for the programme. After completing the one-year MSc programme, students will be eligible for a two-year work-visa at UK which gets converted to permanent residency if sponsored by the employer.

The TAPMI’s four-year BBA Honors programme is designed on the lines of international four-year undergraduate management programmes and aimed at providing excellent career opportunities for its students.