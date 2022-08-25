TANCET Rank List 2022 for MBA & MCA to be out today at tn-mbamca.com, check easy steps to download 

TANCET Rank List 2022: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Rank List 2022 will be released today – 25th August 2022, Thursday. According to the latest updates, the results will be declared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chennai. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam will be able to check their TANCET MBA/MCA Rank List online via the official website – tn-mbamca.com. All candidates have been advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates on rank lists.

TANCET Counselling Schedule 2022: Check dates & list of documents required

After the release of TANCET Rank List 2022, the exam authority will conduct the counselling process for MBA and MCA admissions. As per the official confirmation, following the publication of rank list, the exam authority will conduct counselling for MCA courses from 1 to 5th September 2022 whereas the counselling for MBA courses will be done from 6 to 11 September 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the provided table for details.

Publication of Rank list August 25, 2022 Counselling for Special Reservation (PwD) August 29, 2022 TANCET Counselling for MCA September 1 to 5, 2022 TANCET Counselling for MBA September 6 to 11, 2022 TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MCA September 13, 2022 TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MBA September 14, 2022 SCA to SC Counselling for MBA, MCA September 15, 2022 Counselling ends September 15, 2022

List of documents required

Candidates are required to carry the following documents while appearing for counselling process failing which may result in cancellation of the candidature.