TANCET Admissions 2021: Anna University to release admit cards for MBA, M.tech, MCA entrance today

Anna University is expected to release the admit card for candidates who have filled the online application form for admission to various Post Graduate courses at the University this year. Candidates who have successfully filled the TANCET online application form will be able to download their admit card for the entrance exam after the university has released the admit cards today. For downloading their admit card, candidates will have to log on to the official website of the university-tancet.annauniv.edu.

Admit Card download

Once the admit card has been released by the university, the candidates will be able to know about their exam centres, date of exam, and other vital details for the day of exam. Candidates will also get clarity on the mandatory documents they have to carry to the examination centre. Candidates must also verify whether the details mentioned on the admit card are correct or not and in case there are any discrepancies, the candidates are advised to connect with the Anna university officials to resolve the same.

Exam Date

The tentative entrance exam date for admission to various courses has already been released by the university. As per the available details, the TANCET MBA and MCA entrance exam will be conducted on March 20, 2021 whereas the entrance exam for admission to courses such as M.Tech and M.Arch will be conducted on the next day i.e,. March 21, 2021.

How to download Admit Card

The candidates will have to visit the official website of the Anna University- tancet.annauniv.edu. Upon reaching the homepage of the university website, candidates will need to click on the Admit Card Hall Ticket link which will be flashed on the homepage for the convenience of the candidates. After clicking the Hall Ticket link, candidates will have to fill in their registration email id, registration id, date of birth details among others. After filling in all the requisite details, candidates will be redirected to their admit card. Candidates must download the admit card and save it on their system/mobile phones. A hard copy of the admit card should also be taken out by the candidates for the exam day.