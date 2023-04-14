scorecardresearch
TANCET 2023 Result declared: Anna University declares CET result for over 32,000 candidates – Check steps to download and more here

The final answer key was published on April 11, and the entrance test took place on March 25 and 26, 2023, at various exam centres throughout the state.

Written by FE Online
TANCET 2023 Result Out at tancet.annauniv.edu: Additionally, the university has granted a final opportunity for students to amend their personal information in the application details.

TANCET Result 2023 Out: The results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 were announced by Chennai’s Anna University today. The candidates who took the exam can check their TANCET result on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 1: Visit the official website- tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your login details

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for the future

Every year, TANCET is conducted to enroll students in master’s level programs at Anna University, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges, as well as various self-financed colleges in Chennai. In the latest exams, 9,279 candidates took the TANCET MCA test, and 22,774 candidates appeared for the TANCET MBA test.

Additionally, the university has granted a final opportunity for students to amend their personal information in the application details. “It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity) Hence, the students are informed to utilise the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the proper evidence to tanceeta@gmail.com. Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data,” the notice reads.

First published on: 14-04-2023 at 18:36 IST

