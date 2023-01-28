TANCET 2023: Anna University announces exam schedule for MBA, MCA admission – Check schedule

TANCET 2023: Anna University has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) exam dates. The TANCET 2023 examination is for the admission to MBA and MCA degree programmes which have been scheduled to take place from March 25.

All those applicants appearing for the exam will now be able to check the schedule on the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu.

Apart from this the university has also released the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG-2023) dates. This exam is for the admission in ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan Degree Programmes which will be conducted on March 26.

TANCET 2023 exam date : How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and look for the examination date and time.

Step 3: You will soon find that the exam date and time will be mentioned on the screen.

Step 4: Go through the calendar and you can take a print out of the same for future reference.

Keep in mind that the university has not yet announced the registration process for TANCET 2023.

Every year, Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for the admission of professional post graduate degree programmes which are offered at Anna University conducts the entrance test on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for admission to professional postgraduate degree programmes which are offered at University Departments, University Colleges of Engineering, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges) and Self-financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts & Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions).

