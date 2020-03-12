TANCET 2020: Anna University announces entrance test results – how to check

Students who clear their exams are required to apply for individual colleges themselves.

The wait is over for a large number of students as the Chennai-based Anna University has announced the result for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2020. Students may check their results at the official website annauniv.edu.

Earlier, a total of 33,416 students applied for TANCET 2020. This included 17,699 students for the MBA course, 5,232 for MCA for MTech/ MArch/ME/MPlan. While, exams for MCA and MBA were conducted on February 29, for ME, MTech, M.Arch, and M.Plan admissions, exams were held on March 1.

Here’s how students may check their results:

1. Students may first visit the official website annauniv.edu.

2. Once in homepage, candidates would find the link TANCET 2020, on the left side of the homepage.

3. After opening the link, a fresh page showing details of the TANCET 2020 will open.

4. Now, students may click on the Result button.

5. Students will be required to fill their registered email ID and password.

6. Results will now appear on the screen.

7. Students may now download their results.

8. They may keep the printout of the same for future use.

It may be noted that students who clear their exams are required to apply for individual colleges themselves. Every college has its own cut-offs. TANCET scores are also recognised by the Telangana government.

The exam consists of 100 marks with negative marking for wrong answers.

About TANCET

Anna University conducts entrance tests every year. Exams are held for programmes that include Master of Computer Application (MCA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Planning (MPlan) across all government-approved educational institutes in the state.