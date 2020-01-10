Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma results announced – Here are steps to check

The department conducts diploma exams twice a year.

Tamil Nadu TNDTE diploma results 2020: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has announced the results of the diploma exams that were held in October last year. Candidates may check their results at tndte.gov.in, intradote.tn.nic.in. While results are normally announced in January, there is still no official response on this till now.

The department conducts diploma exams twice a year. While results of exams conducted in April is declared in June, results of October exams are conducted in January.

Here’s how to check results

1. Candidates may first visit the official websites intradote.tn.nic.in, tndte.gov.in

2. Once reaching the home page, they may click on the result link

3. They may now fill in the registration number.

4. Candidates may now log in

5. Now, results will appear on the desktop

6. Candidates may download their results

7. After downloading, the may use it for future use.

The result was earlier expected to be released in December, but was later postponed

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) came into being on October 14, 1957. It was in 1997, that the Higher Education Department was formed after a bifurcation was made from the Education, Science and Technology Department of the secretariat.