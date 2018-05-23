TN SSLC results 2018 out today! Tamil Nadu board 10th results to be declared at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in

TN SSLC results 2018: Students need to keep their admit card/ hall ticket handy while checking their exam results as they will be needing their roll number to check their results.

TN SSLC results 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to declare the class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results today at tnresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam in the month of March can visit the official website to check their results as soon as the result link has been activated. Students need to keep their admit card/ hall ticket handy while checking their exam results as they will be needing their roll number to check their results. In order to check their results, students can visit multiple websites to know their scores, namely- dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Along with the board exam results, the Directorate will also be releasing the Result Analysis on the official website.

TN SSLC results 2018: How to check Tamil Nadu 10th results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu at tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘SSLC – Xth Std. Examination Results’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

The class 10th board examinations were conducted by the Tamil Nadu DGE from March 16 to April 20. The results of the class 12th board examination that was conducted from March 1 until April 6 were declared by the Directorate on March 16. As far as the 10th exams results are concerned, the official website currently says that the ‘SSLC – Xth Std. Examination Results Expected on 23rd May 2018 at 09:30 Hrs.’

More about Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu-

The DGE Tamil Nadu was formed as a separate Directorate in the year 1975. It had conducted its first secondary school leaving certificate examination back in 1911. In 1980, the Directorate started the HSC examination. Nearly 7 lakh students appear for both TN Board SSLC Exams and TN Board HSC Exams every year.