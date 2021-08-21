Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2021: TN state board to declare Class 10 results on Monday; check details

Students will need to log in to the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE)- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Ending the wait of lakhs of students, the state education board of Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the result of Class 10th students on Monday(August 23). Once the results have been declared, students and their parents will be able to check the Class 10th result on the official website of The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE)- dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. While TNDGE has officially announced that the result will be released on Monday, it has not yet made clear the exact time for the release of the result and students must periodically visit the official website of the education board to get the latest update on the result time.

On the lines of most state education boards and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which cancelled the Class 10th and Class 12th exam this year, the state government in the state had also cancelled the High School board exam as they coincided with the ferocious second wave of Coronavirus. Over 9 lakh students from the state had registered for the High School board exams this year and all of them will now be evaluated by an alternative marking scheme based on their internal assessment marks. Even in the year 2020, the state government had to cancel the High School exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had promoted students to Class 11th based on a special scheme.

How to check Class 10th results?

2. Students will see a Class 10th exam result notification on the welcome page of the website and students need to click on the notification to access a separate window for their result.

3. Students must keep their roll number along with registration details handy and fill the same in the vacant space mentioned in the window.

4. Once students have filled their details and clicked submit, they will be directed to their result. Students must take a print out of their result or save the pdf on their device as they will need to show their passing result for admission in Class 11th.