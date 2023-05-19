scorecardresearch
Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE (+1) Result Live: Attention! Directorate of Govt Examinations to announce results today

TN SSLC 10th, HSE (+1) Result 2023 Live Updates: The SSLC examinations took place from April 6 to April 20, while the HSE +1 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Live: TN SSLC 10th result announcemnet will be made on the official website tnresults.nic.in
TN SSLC Result 2023, Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE +1 Results 2023 Live: Students can access their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in. (Representational Image)
Go to Live Updates

TN DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC, +1 Results 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the results for Class 10 (SSLC) will be declared today, May 19, at 10 am, followed by the HSE +1 results at 2 pm. Students can access their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

The SSLC examinations took place from April 6 to April 20, while the HSE +1 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5. Both exams had a single shift timing of 10:15 am to 1:15 pm, with an additional 10 minutes given to students to read the question paper before the start. These board exams were held across 3,986 examination centers.

On May 8, the Tamil Nadu plus two results were declared. Out of the total of 8,03,385 students who appeared for the exam, a remarkable 7,55,451 students have successfully passed, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.03%.

Catch all latest updates of the results LIVE here

Live Updates
08:08 (IST) 19 May 2023
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Live: How many students are waiting for their results?

An estimate says that 9 lakh students are waiting for their class 10 results while 8 lakh students are waiting for their scores. The results of all these 17 lakh students will be announced today.

08:02 (IST) 19 May 2023
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Live: What you need to check your marks?

To make enquiries about TN SSLC results online, one needs to have login details that would be submitted. The login credentials include the registration number that was allotted along with the date of birth of the candidate.

07:58 (IST) 19 May 2023
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Live: Important update

For avoiding confusion, read this carefully! The class 10 results will be announced before class 11 scores. Tamil Nadu Class 10 results are set to be declared around 10 am today. Whereas, the class 11 results will be made live at 2 pm.

07:54 (IST) 19 May 2023
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Live: Which are the official sites to check the results?

tnresults.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in and

07:51 (IST) 19 May 2023
Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2023 Live: Good morning!

The D-day is here! Welcome to our live coverage of Tamil Nadu SSLC results.

Stock Market