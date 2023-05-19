Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE (+1) Result Live: Attention! Directorate of Govt Examinations to announce results today

TN DGE Tamil Nadu SSLC, +1 Results 2023 Live Updates: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations has announced that the results for Class 10 (SSLC) will be declared today, May 19, at 10 am, followed by the HSE +1 results at 2 pm. Students can access their results on the official websites tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

The SSLC examinations took place from April 6 to April 20, while the HSE +1 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5. Both exams had a single shift timing of 10:15 am to 1:15 pm, with an additional 10 minutes given to students to read the question paper before the start. These board exams were held across 3,986 examination centers.

On May 8, the Tamil Nadu plus two results were declared. Out of the total of 8,03,385 students who appeared for the exam, a remarkable 7,55,451 students have successfully passed, resulting in an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.03%.

