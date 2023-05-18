Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSE +1 Result 2023 Date: Results to be announced on May 19 – Check at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th, HSE (+1) Result Tomorrow: Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Government Examination is all set to declare the Class 10 and HSE + 1 results tomorrow. While Clss 10th results are expected to be announced at 10 am, the board is likely to announce the HSE + 1 results around 2 pm. Students who appeared for exams can check results at the official website tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, the Class 10 exam began on April 6, which went on till April 20. Similarly, the HSE + 1 exam started from March 14, which went on till April 5. It may be noted that all exams were held in single shifts.

While the exams were held in 3,986 exam centres in Tamil Nadu, students were also given 10 minutes of extra time to complete every exam.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

1) Candidates may first log on to the official websites tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in or dge2.tn.nic.in.

2) Once on the home page, candidates may open the links related to SSLC or plus one results.

3) They have now entered their credentials.

4) Results will soon appear on screen.

5) Candidates may check their results.

6) Download it.

7) Use it when required.

Last year, the exam for HSE + 1 results was declared on June 27. According to the board, nearly 90.07 percent of students had passed the exams. Out of the total of 8.51 lakh students, nearly 7,50,856 students had appeared for the exam. Splitwise, girls had outdone boys in terms of pass percentage. While 96.38 percent of girls had passed the exam, around 91.45 percent of students had passed the exam.

Apart from the Tamil Nadu board, Kerala’s Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will also announce results tomorrow, as also WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 by West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. Earlier today, the Board of Secondary Education Odisha had announced Class 10th results.