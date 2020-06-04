Tamil Nadu SSCL Exam 2020: Hall tickets for 10th board exam released – How to download

The schedule of the pending board exams has also been released by the state government.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has released the hall tickets for the board exams of class 10th, which are going to be conducted from June 15. The process of conducting the board exams was hindered due to the imposition of the Covid-19 lockdown across the country.

The hall tickets have been released by the state education board online and the students can download their hall tickets from the board’s official websites – dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The schedule of the pending board exams has also been released by the state government.

According to an Indian Express report, a total of 9.5 lakh students will appear in the pending board exams that will commence from June 15 and end by June 25. With the threat of the spread of Coronavirus still persisting, the board has issued strict social distancing guidelines for the conduct of the board exams.

Apart from strict social distancing to be enforced among the students, all students have been asked to carry a sanitiser and face mask with them. Production of the photocopy of the hall ticket will also remain compulsory for the students to appear in the examinations.

State Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier said that the results of the board exams of class X and class XII would be released in July. The process of conducting the board exams assumes significance as students decide their future career based on their marks in their board exams. Like all other state and CBSE board exams, the schedule for Tamil Nadu state board exams was repeatedly postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Earlier, the government had set the date of June 1 for resuming the examination process.

Steps to download the hall tickets-

After logging on to the state board official website- dge.tn.gov.in- students will need to click the hall ticket section to be directed to the page. Students will then need to choose the mode of their exam-Private or Regular. In the final step, students will need to type their roll number along with their date of birth. Students will then be directed to their hall tickets. Students are also advised to save a copy of their admit card or get its print out.