Tamil Nadu NEET rank list 2018: MBBS, BDS merit list at tnhealth.org; check counselling dates, key details

Tamil Nadu NEET rank list 2018: Tamil Nadu UG medical aspirants alert! The Directorate of Medical Education Tamil Nadu (DME) has released the rank list of the medical aspirants in the state who have qualified NEET 2018 and have applied for admission to the first year of MBBS/BDS course in government and self-financed medical colleges in the state under Management Quota. The rank list can be checked at the official websites- tnhealth.org, www.tnmedicalselection.org. According to DME Tamil Nadu, the rank list will be available only on the official websites, and results will not be communicated individually.

As per reports, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar released the MBBS /BDS rank list at 9 am on Thursday at Government Multi Super -Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate. Meanwhile, the first position in TN NEET Rank list has been bagged by Keerthana of Chennai who secured 676 marks. Raj Chendur secured the second rank with 656 marks and Praveen from Chennai got the third place with 644 marks.

Steps to check TN NEET 2018 Rank List:

1. Log into the official website- tnhealth.org, www.tnmedicalselection.org.

2. Search for ‘Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Rank List 2018’ link on the homepage.

3. Click on the link and submit the required information.

4. Submit and download rank list.

Tamil Nadu NEET 2018: Important dates-

Declaration of rank list: 28.06.2018

1st phase of counselling: 07.07.2018 to 10.07.2018

2nd phase of counselling: 22.07.2018 to 24.07.2018

Commencement of courses: 01.08.2018

Director of Medical Education Dr Edwin Joe had said that the counselling is expected to commence on July 7. The medical aspirants will be granted admissions based on marks obtained in NEET 2018 and candidates shall be admitted to MBBS/BDS course from the rank list being released today. There are 23 medical schools in Tamil Nadu. There are a total of 2,593 vacant seats.

DME Tamil Nadu in its notification said that the tentative dates of counselling according to the Tamil Nadu Medical Admission 2018 schedule for the first phase is July 07 to July 10, 2018, and for the second phase is from July 22 to July 24, 2018. The schedule will be hosted on the official website after the completion of 2nd Round of All India NEET Counselling. DME Tamil Nadu had issued the admission notification on June 10, 2018. Consequently, it started admission procedure from June 11. The last date for receipt of filled-in applications was fixed as June 19, 2018.