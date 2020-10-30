Tamil Nadu medical college admission: 7.5 percent reservation for Government school students now!

7.5 percent reservation for Government school students in Tamil Nadu medical colleges. Representational image

Tamil Nadu medical college admission: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today gave his assent to the Bill which provides 7.5 per cent reservation to students of state’s government schools in medical courses, news agency ANI reported.

In a press release, the Governor’s office said: “This is to inform the people of Tamil Nadu that Hon’ble Governor has given his assent to the Bill titled “Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Courses in Medicine, Dentistry, Indian Medicine and Homeopathy on preferential basis to the students of Government Schools Bill 2020”.

The governor had sought legal opinion on the Bill from the Solicitor General of India. He granted his assent to the Bill after receiving the opinion.

