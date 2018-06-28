Tamil Nadu Medical Admissions 2018: MBBS, BDS aspirants asked to prove relation with parents at NEET Counselling

Tamil Nadu Medical Admissions 2018: The Selection Committee of Directorate of Medical Education in a notification, issued by secretary Dr G Selvarajan, instructed students to produce at least eight of their parents’ documents as a proof of the relationship between the parent and the candidate.

Tamil Nadu Medical Admissions 2018: Ahead of the NEET Counselling on July 7, the Directorate of Medical Education has asked students who want to take admission in MBBS/BDS courses to produce documents proving the “relationship between the parent and the candidate.” The Selection Committee of Directorate of Medical Education in a notification, issued by secretary Dr G Selvarajan, instructed students to produce at least eight of their parents’ documents as a proof of the relationship between the parent and the candidate.

The eight documents asked to produce include birth certificates, Class X and XII certificates, degree certificate, nativity certificate, community certificate, Aadhaar and income certificate during counselling. In the notification released on www.tnmedicalselection.org, G Selvarajan said that students attending the MBBS/BDS counselling on the particular dates for admission to government and self-financing colleges will have to produce original certificates and documents.

Therefore, students have been instructed to bring a list of 10 documents that include NEET scorecard, NEET hall ticket, Class X and XII marksheets, bonafide certificate for having studied in one or more schools in Tamil Nadu between Class VI and XII, transfer certificate, nativity certificate, Aadhaar, community certificate, first graduate certificate and ration card/passport besides proof of relationship between the parent and the candidate.

Dr Selvarajan said parent’s documents are needed only if students haven’t studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in Tamil Nadu. “Such students will have to provide proof that they are natives. In addition to the nativity certificate, we want them to give us some proof from parents’ records. We may not insist on all documents,” Dr G Selvarajan was quoted as saying by TOI.

On Friday, the Madras High Court made it clear that Aadhaar card and its photocopy are compulsory during counselling to medical admissions in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI. Justice N. Kirubakaran was passing interim orders on petitions alleging that students from outside Tamil Nadu were admitted to medical courses without any scrutiny of the genuineness of their nativity. The petitioners alleged that many students from other states have been allotted MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu based on nativity certificates obtained fraudulently, while adversely affecting the scope of students from Tamil Nadu to get admitted to the courses.