Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019: When, where and how to check TN 12th results

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019!

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019: The wait for students is over as the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC)/ Class 12th results is all set to be declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of Tamil Nadu on April 18, 2019. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results are updated. Students can visit various other websites also like IndiaResults, ExamResults to check their scores.

The class 12th examinations were conducted from March 14-29, 2019. On the other hand, Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/class 10th board examinations are expected to be declared on April 29, 2019. The papers for the same were held from March 14 until March 29. In 2018, the Tamil Nadu HSC examinations were conducted From March 1 to April 6 and the results for the same were declared on May 16.

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019: When to check TN 12th results

Students who appeared fo the Tamil Nadu board examination can check the results for the same on April 18 at 9.30 AM.

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019: Where to check TN 12th results

Visit the below-mentioned websites to check your class 12th results-

dge.tn.gov.in

tnresults.nic.in

indiaresults.com

examresults.net

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019: How to check TN 12th results

Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your Tamil Nadu class 12th/ HSC results-

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘TN HSC results 2019’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and save the same for future

Tamil Nadu HSC result 2019: More about Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education-

The DGE was formed as a separate Directorate in the year 1975 in the month of February. The first SSLC (secondary school leaving certificate) examination was conducted in 1911. The first HSC exam was conducted in 1980. Over 7 lakh students in the state of appear for TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams every year.